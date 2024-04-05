Davido threatens to drag media house to court over fake 'drug arrest' news for April Fools

The misleading article, initially disseminated by a Kenyan news outlet, has since been removed from online platforms.

Davido, known for his hits and global acclaim, took to social media to denounce the false report, assuring his fans of its utter falsehood.

The Grammy-nominated musician emphasized that he had successfully concluded performances in Uganda and Kenya before returning to Nigeria without any legal entanglements.

Expressing his dismay at the irresponsible spread of such unfounded allegations, Davido highlighted the seriousness of the matter, irrespective of the context of April Fools' Day. Kenya's law enforcement also discredited the story, labelling it as "fake news."

The article in question included invented claims about Davido's alleged involvement in drug smuggling, falsely attributing statements to Kenya's anti-narcotics authorities. Davido had been in Kenya to perform at Raha Fest in Nairobi over the weekend.

The false narrative further extended to implicate other celebrities in drug use at the festival, prompting backlash.

Subsequently, the news outlet appended a disclaimer to the article, acknowledging its fictitious nature and its intention for April Fools' Day, posing the question, "are you fooled?"