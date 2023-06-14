ADVERTISEMENT
Davido’s beaming pride shines as he talks about his second son, Dawson

Dorcas Agambila

David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, recently confirmed that he has a second son with his fourth baby mother, Larissa London.

Davido extends partnership with Sony Music & RCA
This disclosure shed light on his expanding family, as he mentioned that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, now has a younger brother residing in London with his mother.

When asked about the boy's name, Davido disclosed that his name is "Dawson."

Tragically, Davido lost his older son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022 when he drowned in a swimming pool at Davido's residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

Since then, Davido has been on a challenging journey of healing and coping with the loss. In the interview, he opened up about the profound impact it has had on him, expressing how he misses Ifeanyi every day.

He shared his struggles, admitting that tears well up in his eyes each morning, even if they may go unnoticed by others.

"I miss him every day; there’s tears coming out of my eyes every morning; you don’t have to see it. "I look at myself in the mirror, and I said apart from it just being about me, I know how many people love me, I know how many people are depending on me".

Davido mentioned that he believes his late son is watching over him from above, and in addition to being there for Ifeanyi's mother, he feels a responsibility to be resilient for the world as well.

"My son up there is looking down at me. Apart from me being strong for his mom, which is my primary responsibility, I have to be strong for the world."

You might recall in 2020, A UK model dropped hints that she is expecting a child with Davido. Davido and his team were quick to disregard the news. The rumor returned when Larrisa London gave birth and the child- Dawson looked so much like Davido.

There were also rumors that Davido and Chioma called off their engagement after she found out OBO got another woman pregnant. For two years, Davido denied the existence of his son until now.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
