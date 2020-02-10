The talk show host speaking on her show has advised the newscaster to concentrate on her media career and stop helping people. Delay explained that the accusations from the unknown faces are a lesson to Nana Aba and herself that when you are blessed it doesn’t mean you should go save the world.

Speaking Twi, she said “it’s a lesson to myself, Nana Aba Anamoah and anyone that if God blesses you to reach higher heights, it doesn’t mean you are the one to go and save the world … Nana Aba focuses on your media career”.

Nana Aba Anamoah

The Gh One TV news editor in chief has also been accused of using her collapsed her media school to recruit girls for pimping. According to Delay, it is in Nana Aba’s pursuit to help people that have open the door for people to make these uncorroborated allegations against her.

Watch the video below.