The highlife musician identified as Karim Alhassan aka Ahenfo granted an interview to a Hot FM presenter where he spoke about the singer's death. According to him, the high life singer’s death is to pave way for him to replace him because they do similar songs.

Speaking in Twi, he said “Even though it’s sad that Kofi B has died, to me I think it’s good that he is dead because I believe God took his life to pave way for me to replace him…He was doing dormant singing the same type of singing I do so he died so that Ghanaians would also see the talent in me”

The Ghanaian highlife singer passed on Sunday, 2nd February 2020, with reports that he suffered cardiac arrest in Cape Coast. Watch the video below for what his sad death means to Ahenfo.