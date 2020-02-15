Kennedy Osei tired the knot with his 23-yearpold lover, Tracy Asante, a fashion illustrator and today, 15th February, the couple is walking down the aisle to bless their marriage at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Accra .

The wedding comes as one of the most expensive ones Accra has seen following the display of the Ghanaian millionare’s affluence as his first son marries in style.

Kennedy, who proposed to Tracy on a flight, came in a convoy led by horsemen with a range of luxury cars including a Tesla, Rolls Royces, G Wagons among others. Watch the video below for more.