DJ Mensah clears air on Sarkodie's alleged booking for Olympics performance

"With me and Sarkodie, we have some few shows. We haven't announced it yet but we are playing at the Olympics opening somewhere in August and also there is an event that we have to attend in the US. And I have another show Ghana Fest in Canada which is just like Ghana Party in the Park," he said.

However, DJ Mensah clarified his statement on X that Sarkodie's performance will not happen during the opening ceremony, as he had mentioned in the interview, but at an event that will be held during that period.

"Let me clarify this before I’m misinterpreted: There ‘MIGHT’ be an event in Paris around the same time the Olympics are happening, but it's ‘NOT’ during the opening ceremony. This is to provide more clarification on what is circulating," he wrote.

The opening ceremony of the Olympics is scheduled to take place on 26th July 2024 in Paris, France while the closing ceremony is slated for 11th August 2024. For the first time in the competition's history, this year's opening ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, will be held outside an Olympics stadium.

The ceremony is estimated to have about six hundred thousand spectators in attendance and broadcast to 80 giant screens in public. Sarkodie's performance is likely to be the start of a European run for the Ghanaian rapper.

