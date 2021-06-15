RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Go and buy 'wɔma' if my 'thing' can't reach you - Don Little talks about sex life (WATCH)

Don Little has cracked up the internet with an old interview that has resurfaced online.

Don Little talks about sex life
In the video which is going viral, the Ghanaian diminutive actor appeared on the Delay Show where he opened up about his private life, talking about women and sex. According to the actor who is over 20 years old, girls have been worrying him.

"I have been getting a lot of girls ever since I started acting," he told Delay. Asked how he gets the girls, he said "through my phone, some too through Instagram and Facebook". But according to Don Little, he doesn't take them home because people talk.

Asked where he has been taking them, he said " you guest houses are not expensive, even now you can get GH30 or GH20 for short time". Delay asked him if he satisfies them and he replied "if it won't reach you go and buy 'wɔma' and use it".

'Wɔma' as called locally, refers to the pestle used in pounding fufu. Don Little ended his statement in the video below saying that "as for me it is my feeling that I want not yours" Speaking Twin he emphasized that "so when I ejaculate what else? Wake and go home".

