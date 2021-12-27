‘Don’t bring confusion between me and Stonebwoy’ - Shatta Wale fires Nigerian DJ

While criticising him, DJ Big N compared him with Stonewoy and asked him to learn from his smartness.

“My dear Shatta Wale, I watched this video more than once. I tried to see your point. We are not the enemy. You can't blatantly say f**k Nigerians and think there won't be any repercussions. We are not to blame that you are a local champion. Look at your counterpart Stonebwoy. He works smart. Stop this bickering and talk true. Naija man don collect your babe again abi?” DJ Big wrote on Instagram.

But in his response, Shatta Wale fired DJ Big N for attempting to create confusion between him and Stonebwoy, and further questioned his commitment in promoting the afro-dancehall musician’s songs in Nigeria.

“Some Nigerian dj say I should learn from Stonebwoy ,how many times have you promoted him ….You are a big shame …Don’t bring confusion format between us ..he is my blood,I don’t care how he feels about this but he knows u guys never try for him ..Shut up!!!” Shatta Wale tweeted.

He also asked him to learn sense and promote Ghanaian musicians’ works in Nigerian the same way Ghana does to its artistes.

“How many times. Our artiste have been in Nigeria promoting their albums etc ..how many times have u guys given my colleagues the same fame Ghana has given your so called artiste …Learn sense and stop this nonsense.”