In a now-deleted video from her Instagram page, the actress said "even when I was in JSS when a guy calls me, I’ll still not go to him because if you want to talk to someone, you walk to the person. That’s what respectful people do; that’s what decent people do, that’s what people with courtesy do".

She continued that " don’t ever sit in your car and send someone to come for my number. Who do you think you are?” However, in reaction to Lydia Forson's comment, Socrate Safo is saying the actress didn't speak well because it's not wrong for anyone to send someone for somebody's number.

Speaking on Okay FM, the film producer said: " sometimes, you go for a party and a waiter slips a card. The ladies who are wise enough will pick the card. They understand the communication".

Scolding the actress, he added that “You don’t talk like someone who is not enlightened. You don’t talk like that in the public,” he scolded. “There is a way a lady is expected to talk so people take notice and learn from you. This is unacceptable. It’s never disrespectful for someone to send for you or your number. On the contrary, it is a respectful approach.”

Kwasi Aboagye Peace FM Presenter

The host of the show Kwasi Aboagye also expressed disappointment in Lydia Forson for sharing a video to communicate this message. He quizzed “How many people have done that to have triggered her decision to do makeup, apply lipstick and record a video?”

“I’m sure if indeed this happened to her, she addressed the issue there and then so why the video? Is it that she wants us to know she is Lydia Forson and is not cheap? Lydia, what is your problem? I don’t really get it. Or you need attention? I think you need attention otherwise you’ll not do this video," he added.

Showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was also on the show, descended on the actress over her assertion. “She spoke about respect, courtesy, class, decency… How is this disrespectful? How is this indecent? How do you record a video over this? You refused to honour people’s invitation in JSS and so what? What is this?" he asked.

Arnold Asamoah

Arnold continued that " Maybe she feels she wants to be approached; fair enough. But don’t make it seem as if it is disrespectful, it doesn’t show decency… Don’t come and disturb us. Do you know the number of people who went through this process and have subsequently been married for years?”

"For all you know, you have no idea why the person sent for your number. There could be a thousand and one reasons so don't sit in your car and claim status. You don't know the situation of the one who sent for your number. You have no freaking idea so you too, show courtesy; show respect," he concluded.

Watch what ensued below. The discussion about Lydia Forson starts from the 17th minute.