The 50-year-old filed the paperwork Monday. The pair blessed with two adult children, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly, tied the knot on May 25, 1996, and have been one of the favourite pop culture couples but it is sadly coming to an end for them.

According to reports, Nicole is citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul.

Dr Dre has amassed a fortune of $800m net worth from his life as a rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

There are reports that rapper and music mogul, Dr Dre and his wife are getting a divorce. [Pintrest]

In a report by TMZ, a source connected to Nicole has mentioned that there will be no prenup but she will be seeking spousal support. This wouldn’t be Nicole’s first divorce because was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt.