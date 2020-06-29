The self-styled entrepreneur, born as Mona Faiz Montrage and known for her luxurious lifestyle, received a new black Range Rover and a house in one of Ghana’s expensive neighbourhoods, Trasacco.

The car was displayed at her birthday party which was hosted at the compound of her new house. Whilst dancing to her new gifts, pulse.com.gh heard her say “ new car, new house, new me”.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels' billionaire family displays his large family on his private jet

It is however not known who has sponsored her with the gifts or whether it is present from herself to pamper herself for her new age. The party saw the likes of Sister Derby, Efia Odo, Salma Mumin, Shatta Bandle among others.

See more highlights from the party in the videos below.