One of the cutest photos shared via Instagram over the weekend was that of Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, and his large family.

The billionaire businessman and politician took to his Instagram page on Sunday, June 28, 2020, where he posted a beautiful photo of his family.

Mr Nwoko didn't have to say much in the caption of the photo as his beautiful family and their joyous mood said it all.

Another interesting feat about the photo was Regina Daniels' belly bump that appears to be getting bigger by the day.

It would be recalled that Nwoko announced the news of the actress's pregnancy back in May.

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

Nwoko and Daniels tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.