Dr Kwaku Oteng gifts Kuami Eugene 'tear rubber' Range Rover (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene is now one of the Range Rovers owners in Accra, thanks to Dr Kweku Oteng.

Kuami Eugene gets new Range Rover Dr Kwku Oteng

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian business mogul gifted Kuami Eugene the expensive ride following the relationship between the two. The 'Open Gate' singer has been serving as a brand ambassador to one of the products produced by Dr Kweku Oteng's company.

Receiving the white Range Rover Velar presented today, Eugene said "thank you Dr Kweku Oteng. I appreciate This Gift Daddy #AdonkoNextLevel. We’re About to explode the brand kuraaaa !!!!!!!!!!!!"

Watch the moment the Rockstar received the car in the post below which has gathered over 45,000 views on Instagram, with more than 700 comments within three hours as fans and celebrity friends of the singer congratulate him.

Actor James Gardiner wrote "where’s even more to come! Congrats G" with Okyeame Kwame gushing over the car, saying that "Wow ! Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful".

Before this, Kuami Eugene purchased a new Chevrolet Camaro for himself three months ago and becomes the latest Ghanaian celebrity among the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Nana Aba Anamoah, Becca, who have Range Rovers in their garage

Have an exclusive look inside Eugene's new car in the pulse.com.gh post below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

