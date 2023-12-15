ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'How does this help with the inflation' - Efya to Ursula Owusu over sex toys brouhaha

Dorcas Agambila

Talented singer Efya has expressed her disappointment with Parliament for engaging in discussions about whether or not to ban sex toys in the country.

Vocal Queen Efya
Vocal Queen Efya

This was after Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, kicked against the criminalization of sex toys in the Anti-LGBT Bill, arguing that it would inadvertently affect heterosexual couples who use sex toys to enhance their sex lives.

Recommended articles

Clause 3(c) of the Bill prohibits sexual intercourse between a man and an inanimate object or between a woman and an inanimate object.

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

The Minister noted that if the criminalization of sex toys is the intent of the house, then Parliament would have to be clear that the Bill is not just targeted at the LGBT community, but those who use sex toys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful called for the immediate deletion of the clause clause.

But the entire discussion of sex toys in Parliament, to Efya, is a classic case of misplaced priority.

"How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!!."

The singer's sentiments reflect a broader concern about the allocation of parliamentary time and resources to topics that some may view as less critical compared to other urgent matters affecting the nation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng

Sonnie Badu apologises to Dr Kwaku Oteng over promise and fail encounter

Don Little

Don Little reportedly arrested by police for knocking down a motor rider with his car

Edem

He was crossed by a naked woman, Edem's team breaks silence on 'near-fatal' accident

Sonnie Badu

I couldn't come limping on stage after the investment I made - Sonnie Badu to critics