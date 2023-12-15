This was after Communications Minister and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, kicked against the criminalization of sex toys in the Anti-LGBT Bill, arguing that it would inadvertently affect heterosexual couples who use sex toys to enhance their sex lives.
'How does this help with the inflation' - Efya to Ursula Owusu over sex toys brouhaha
Talented singer Efya has expressed her disappointment with Parliament for engaging in discussions about whether or not to ban sex toys in the country.
Clause 3(c) of the Bill prohibits sexual intercourse between a man and an inanimate object or between a woman and an inanimate object.
The Minister noted that if the criminalization of sex toys is the intent of the house, then Parliament would have to be clear that the Bill is not just targeted at the LGBT community, but those who use sex toys.
Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful called for the immediate deletion of the clause clause.
But the entire discussion of sex toys in Parliament, to Efya, is a classic case of misplaced priority.
"How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!!."
The singer's sentiments reflect a broader concern about the allocation of parliamentary time and resources to topics that some may view as less critical compared to other urgent matters affecting the nation.
