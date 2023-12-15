'How does this help with the inflation' - Efya to Ursula Owusu over sex toys brouhaha

Clause 3(c) of the Bill prohibits sexual intercourse between a man and an inanimate object or between a woman and an inanimate object.

Pulse Ghana

The Minister noted that if the criminalization of sex toys is the intent of the house, then Parliament would have to be clear that the Bill is not just targeted at the LGBT community, but those who use sex toys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful called for the immediate deletion of the clause clause.

But the entire discussion of sex toys in Parliament, to Efya, is a classic case of misplaced priority.

"How does any of this help with the inflation we are dealing with..!! It’s like we hate ourselves in this country..!! WHYYYYY !!!."