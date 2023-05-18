'Why should I flex over $100 pay per day' - E.L opens up on delivery job in U.S (VIDEO)

Sharing his experience of how a known superstar in Ghana could be a delivery man in another country, he said he wasn't recognized as E.L the rapper.

“I wasn’t recognised, not even once and that’s what I loved about it. You had real and genuine human interactions with the people you met daily and I missed that, especially as a celebrity,” he revealed

The 'BAR' rapper further emphasized that he chose to take on the delivery job to gain a different perspective and connect with people from diverse backgrounds.

“I loved it,” E.L said adding that “It’s a different world out there, and perception is everything, people perceive ‘You are delivering food today’ as some yawa thing but when you are actually out there and you do it, it’s a hustle and the secret to wealth creation is to have as many hustles as you can”

Detailing why he will choose such a job despite his fame and accomplishments, the ‘Koko’ singer said the job equally paid him well so he couldn't shy away from it.

“For example when you work for Grubhub, you make 100 dollars a day and it’s more than what people are making in a month so why will I let that go because I want to flex cos I’m a celebrity,” he disclosed

While debunking reports that he choose the job because he was facing financial difficulties, E.L explains that his time as a delivery person was to allow him to reflect on his own journey and appreciate the support he has received from fans.

