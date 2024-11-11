Empress Gifty shares how she can be a better MPs wife when given that mandate

"I would be happy if my husband is voted into power as an MP. When my husband is in parliament, do you know the soldiers who will be around me? I will make other MP wives admire me for what I will do," she said.

Empress Gifty also hinted at broader ambitions, suggesting aspirations beyond being an MP’s wife.

"There are a lot of responsibilities and opportunities these people can use based on the mandates given to their husbands, but they don’t realise it. So, if one day you wake up to see me as First Lady or even a running mate, don’t be surprised because I have a bigger vision," she added.

Hopeson Adorye sacked from NPP

Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adorye is a former NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Kpone Katamanso constituency. He later set aside his parliamentary ambitions to support the party’s national campaign before eventually defecting to Alan Kyerematen’s ‘Movement for Change’ political party.

Before joining Alan Kyerematen's camp, Hopeson was among several prominent NPP members whose party membership was revoked by the NPP.

