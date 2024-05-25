Hopeson Adorye clarifies use of firecrackers, not dynamite

Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder presented the brief facts of the case in court, explaining that on May 2, 2024, the Police Administration's attention was drawn to a viral video on social media. In a recorded video on Accra-based FM, Adorye was seen and heard claiming that he took measures to prevent Togolese nationals from voting in Ghana during the 2016 general elections.

During the investigation, Adorye admitted to the video's content but clarified that he used firecrackers, not dynamite. As a result, he has been charged with the publication of false news, contrary to section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).

On Thursday, Adorye was granted GH¢20,000 bail by a Dansoman Circuit Court, presided over by Her Honour Alima El Lawah Basit, after pleading not guilty to the charge.

The court hearing attracted members of the Movement for Change, including Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, wife of the movement's founder, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He is required to execute the bail bond with two sureties, one of which must be justified, and report to the police station once a week.

Adorye was arrested 20 days after making the statement.