Court grants Hopeson Adorye a GH¢20,000 bail

Adorye made the explosive statements during an interview on Accra FM, alleging that dynamite blasts in the Volta Region were intended to intimidate voters in opposition strongholds.

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," Adorye said. He further claimed that this tactic led to a significant decrease in voter turnout, ultimately benefiting the NPP.

"After casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region," Adorye continued. "When I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."

The allegations have triggered a wave of condemnation from the public and prominent figures alike. Broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, was among those calling for Adorye's immediate arrest and a thorough investigation into his claims.

During the Accra FM interview, Adorye revealed that by 2 p.m. on the day of voting, the turnout in the Volta Region was notably low, which he interpreted as a sign of reduced support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their stronghold.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan described the arrest as politically motivated.

Mr. Buaben Asamoa hinted that the police are waiting for instructions from above, implying that the arrest is not solely a police decision.

“Because if Hopson has been up and running and there are people who are feeling a little edgy and Jiffy about some of the things he has been saying. And this is the way of muscling him, trying to frighten the movement for change, it won’t work. I believe strongly that it’s politically motivated.”