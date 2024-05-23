Hopeson Adorye’s arrest is politically motivated – Buaben Asamoa

Mr. Buaben Asamoa hinted that the police are waiting for instructions from above, implying that the arrest is not solely a police decision.

“Because if Hopson has been up and running and there are people who are feeling a little edgy and Jiffy about some of the things he has been saying. And this is the way of muscling him, trying to frighten the movement for change, it won’t work. I believe strongly that it’s politically motivated.”

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, was arrested by the police over his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

Mr. Adorye made the claim during a radio interview in Accra, which has since gone viral.

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," Adorye said. He further claimed that this tactic led to a significant decrease in voter turnout, ultimately benefiting the NPP.

Pulse Ghana

"After casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region," Adorye continued. "When I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."

The allegations triggered a wave of condemnation from the public and prominent figures alike. Broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, was among those calling for Adorye's immediate arrest and a thorough investigation into his claims.

Reports indicate that Adorye is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court in the coming days.