Nana Addo asked Kissi Agyebeng to resign but he refused — Martin Kpebu

Kpebu stated that his sources within the Office of the President informed him that Kissi Agyebeng refused to resign.

"Martin Amidu has served as an opportunity for President Akufo-Addo to get Kissi Agyebeng out. Akufo-Addo had asked Kissi to resign a few months ago.

"I have my sources at the presidency, and they told me that President Akufo-Addo asked Kissi to resign, but Kissi said no, he is not going anywhere," reports on 3news stated.

He added that the president is eager to remove the Special Prosecutor because he fears that Kissi Agyebeng might investigate him.

Earlier, Martin Kpebu expressed disappointment in the petition filed by the former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu seeking the removal of Kissi Agyabeng.

Amidu's petition alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and various abuses related to judges and the administration of justice, forming the basis for Agyebeng's impeachment.

Additional allegations include violations of citizens' rights through unlawful arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and improper personnel appointments within the OSP.

According to reports, in accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is currently assessing whether there is a prima facie case to establish a committee for Agyebeng's impeachment after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo forwarded the petition for Agyebeng's removal for further action.

Amidu specifically cited the arrests of individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng as instances where Agyebeng allegedly abused their rights.

He also claimed that Agyebeng violated the right to information by requesting appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff to be provided on a pen drive.