The Ghanaian rapper missed winning the VGMA 2020 Best Rapper of The Year award to Kwesi Arthur and she is not happy about it, hence expressing it in her new 'Game Of Thrones' freestyle, which has seen firing shots.

Bragging about the true best rapper in Ghana currently, in one of her lines, she said "when you give me the award, I'll take it, if you don't, I'll be in it ... we fighting for the throne but y'all already know who the King is".

Going in hard, she also added that " no disrespect but the King of rap in Ghana now is a female, that's the bitter truth". Eno Barony ended by asking that "if you say you are the best then who am I?"

The freestyle came with its official video, watch it below and share your thoughts with us.