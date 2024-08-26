ADVERTISEMENT
'Every man’s priority in life should be his career and self love' - Kwaku Manu

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has offered some controversial advice to the public following news of his ex-wife's recent remarriage.

Kwaku Manu
Kwaku Manu

Kwaku Manu stated that one could only offer genuine love to others by first loving themselves. He also suggested it was wise to love one’s job before loving one’s family, as earning money demonstrates care.

Kwaku Manu's comments came after his former wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, married a white man named Tim in America.

Photos of the wedding flooded the internet, sparking much discussion, with some suggesting the Kumawood star was heartbroken.

Kwaku Manu later shared a photo of himself and his children with Okailey on social media, prompting some to question the timing of the post.

Kwaku Manu and wife
Kwaku Manu and wife Kwaku Manu and wife Pulse Ghana

In contrast, others criticised his former wife for remarrying, but in a series of videos, the actor hit back at the wave of negativity.

In response to the widespread reactions and criticism surrounding her recent remarriage, Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, downplayed the online controversy.

She expressed confidence that the negative comments would not affect her happiness or the reality of her new marriage.

Naa Okailey’s remarriage, this time to a white man, has been a topic of much online discussion. However, she remains unfazed, focusing on her new journey and encouraging others to do the same

