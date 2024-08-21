Netizens shocked as Kwaku Manu's ex-wife reportedly marries white man

The couple was also seen posing alongside another white woman, believed to be a relative of Diane's new husband.

The wedding photos have sparked a mix of reactions online, with some netizens congratulating Diane on her new journey, while others are shocked to see her moving on so quickly after her previous marriage with the Kumawood actor.

Kwaku Manu family Pulse Ghana

Kwaku Manu and Diane divorced in 2021, with the actor confirming the separation in a 2022 interview with Hello Frank. Although Kwaku Manu did not disclose the reasons behind their split, he mentioned that despite their best efforts, they decided to go their separate ways. He also highlighted that no one-size-fits-all formula exists for a successful marriage, as each couple's circumstances are unique.