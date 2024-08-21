Netizens shocked as Kwaku Manu's ex-wife reportedly marries white man

This time, Diane has tied the knot with a white man. Viral pictures circulating online show Diane in a stunning white wedding gown, while her new husband is dressed in a white kaftan, complemented by a piece of Kente cloth draped around his neck.
Diane Nana Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, has remarried, marking her second marriage after their divorce over three years ago.
Recommended articles
The couple was also seen posing alongside another white woman, believed to be a relative of Diane's new husband.
The wedding photos have sparked a mix of reactions online, with some netizens congratulating Diane on her new journey, while others are shocked to see her moving on so quickly after her previous marriage with the Kumawood actor.
Kwaku Manu and Diane divorced in 2021, with the actor confirming the separation in a 2022 interview with Hello Frank. Although Kwaku Manu did not disclose the reasons behind their split, he mentioned that despite their best efforts, they decided to go their separate ways. He also highlighted that no one-size-fits-all formula exists for a successful marriage, as each couple's circumstances are unique.
Diane's remarriage has certainly caught the public's attention, with many expressing their views on the development.