The Nigerian superstar singer who has been in Ghana since December 2020 shared photos of himself in the house of Ghana's 'Highest' rapper and that has sparked reactions from fans of both acts.

Captioning one of the photos that show him carrying Sarkodie's son with the rapper looking on, Wizkid wrote: "with King and Prince Sark".

Wizkid and Sarkodie

However, fans are looking beyond the beautiful pictures and looking forward to a music collaboration from the African giants. If the two come out with a song, it will be their first major collaboration.

Sarkodie only dropped verses on Wizkid's 'Ojuelegba' hit song and apart from that, the two have not worked together before despite their long years of being a force in Africa to reckon with.

Ghanaian singer, Mugeez, was also with the "Daddy Yo" singer in the house of Sarkodie and reports suggest that they are working on asong together.

See the tweets below for what have been saying about this visit as they anticipate a collaboration between the two.

