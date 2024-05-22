Fella Makafui and Medikal summoned by Nungua Stool over land documents

The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, representing the Gadangme State, issued official invitations to both parties, requiring their presence at the palace for a document verification process. Rev. Dr. Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, issued the summons.
Fella Makafui and Medikal, prominent figures in Ghana’s entertainment scene, have been formally summoned by the Nungua Stool concerning their land documents, which recently surfaced on social media.
The meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 24, 2024, at 11:00 am, with Fella Makafui and Medikal, also known as Samuel Adu Frimpong, instructed to bring their complete documentation for scrutiny.
The official statement reads: “The office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, Overlord of the Gadangme state on behalf of the Nungua stool is inviting you to the palace of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse concerning a land document cited on social media which bears your name. You are requested to appear without fail on Friday, 24th May 2024 at 11 am at the palace located at Gborbu Koonaa, Nungua with your full documents for verification. Please treat this letter with all the respect it deserves. Thank you.”
This development occurs amidst ongoing divorce proceedings between the couple. Fella Makafui and Medikal, once celebrated as one of Ghana's most glamorous pairs, are now navigating a turbulent separation while still residing together and co-parenting their daughter, Island Frimpong.
Their living arrangement has sparked further disputes, with Medikal allegedly requesting Fella to remove her cousin from their shared residence.
In response, Fella sought the intervention of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to investigate Medikal, escalating their conflict.
The ownership of their residence has also become a focal point of contention. Medikal claims sole financial responsibility for the property but asserts that he included Fella’s name for their daughter’s benefit.
Fella contests this, citing her contributions during their marriage and vows to substantiate her position in court.
Amidst this discord, their land and house documents have surfaced on social media, prompting the intervention of the Nungua Stool to verify the authenticity of their claims.