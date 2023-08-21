The Ghanaian actress turned 28 yesterday and she has chosen to mark it in grand style. In posts shared on social media, the mother of one is spending cash to pamper herself as she has gone on a luxurious yacht ride.
Fella Makafui marks 28th birthday in Dubai with luxurious yacht ride and more (VIDEO)
Fella Makafui is on a luxurious vacation in the United Arab Emirates to celebrate and enjoy life as she turns a year older.
Posing in a bikini whilst holding a bouquet of flowers on the yacht, the self-styled entrepreneur in one of her birthday posts shared on social media said "28 never looked this good 🎂🎊🎊🎉❤️ #birthdaygirl".
Fella Makafui was celebrated by her friends and fans on the post which has gathered about 40,000 likes with more than 450 comments.
Commenting on the Sunday 20th August 2023 Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger said "Happy blessed birthday my daughter. May God elevate you above your peers..Amen," with Wendy Shay adding that "Precious 😍 Happy birthday..more money and success".
"Happy big birthday 🎂 🎉🎁 I have plenty of gifts for you," Salma Munin wrote and Serwaa Amihere, "Happy birthday sis".
Checkout the posts below to catch up with Fella Makafui's 28th birthday celebration in Dubai.
