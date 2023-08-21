Fella Makafui marks 28th birthday in Dubai with luxurious yacht ride and more (VIDEO)

Posing in a bikini whilst holding a bouquet of flowers on the yacht, the self-styled entrepreneur in one of her birthday posts shared on social media said "28 never looked this good 🎂🎊🎊🎉❤️ #birthdaygirl".

Fella Makafui was celebrated by her friends and fans on the post which has gathered about 40,000 likes with more than 450 comments.

Commenting on the Sunday 20th August 2023 Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger said "Happy blessed birthday my daughter. May God elevate you above your peers..Amen," with Wendy Shay adding that "Precious 😍 Happy birthday..more money and success".

"Happy big birthday 🎂 🎉🎁 I have plenty of gifts for you," Salma Munin wrote and Serwaa Amihere, "Happy birthday sis".