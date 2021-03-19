The Ghanaian actress in her generous mood has decided to bless the sight of her followers with what she has been blessed with, and in this sense we mean her raw curvaceous melanin body that she rarely shows off.

Wearing a two-piece transparent net-dress with a bikini underneath, Fella Makafui left her body on wild display in her latest social media post which she captioned "you can Look but don’t touch".

The photo attempting to break the internet has since gathered more than 37,000 likes on her 3.1m following Instagram page after two hours with over 900 comments from her friends and fans who are gushing over her curves.

Of course, her husband, Medikal, couldn't look past the photo as he dropped blushing emojis on the post with actress Salma Munin saying that "we weren’t ready ma’am".

Fella Makafui's leaves her body on display, Medikal reacts

The likes of Serwaa Amihere, Nana Ama McBrown all had to take a moment and show the picture some love. See the post below.