YOLO actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has been circulating all over social media and has gained a lot of spectators over these past few days.

First her new business and then her new boyfriend, Medikal.

Her fans started asking questions on how she was getting all the capital to start these businesses when she started advertising them. According to fans of the actress, she has not featured in a lot of movies to be able to start these businesses such as owning her own wine shop, boutique, delivery services etc.

However, the young entrepreneur noticed a fan on social media who questioned her source of money after she posted a video on Instagram promoting her “Fella Makafui Clothing Brand”.

One of her "fans" typed quite a lengthy and deep comment saying “I wonder how you got the money for all these cos you’ve not acted a lot of movies and those your colleagues you acted YOLO with and have starred in a lot of movies don’t have that money. We all know the situation with the movie industry and @moeshaboduongexplained to us the ordeal upcoming actresses go through. @marthaankomah recently said most of the times actors and actresses are not paid. I sometimes wonder if YOLO made you get ¢100000 cos people who have made a lot of movies don’t even have these kind of businesses.@efia_odo said something in February of which one has come to past that clearly shows that whatever she said about you sleeping around for your money is true. I don’t want to be disappointed bcoz you have been preaching hardwork to us. Take care of yourself and avoid doing things you think it’s not right”.

Fella Makafui noticed this message and felt she had to share her opinion as well by replying the lady known as @myzz_abynarh_bigils .

She wrote,“Stop calculating someone’s life !!! You didn’t know me till Yolo .. You know nothing about me neither my hustle !! When i was selling in kantamanto you were not there with me … Mind your business if you don’t know anything about someone .. social media is social media .. there is real life !! Focus on your self and use this same energy to do something better for your life !! That will help you .. Go to school and focus on your studies!! There’s so much space for us all to fly !! You can also make it !! Clear that mentality that any young one you see successful sleeps around !! I didn’t even have to explain myself to you but i just want you to get this today !!!!! You only know my name !!! "

Fella Makafui couldn't have been clearer that she did not sleep with anyone and that is something her true fans will have to learn to accept.