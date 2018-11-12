Medikal and Makafui's new picture sets the Internet on fire

news

A photograph circulating on social media shows the "Nurse Abigail" and "YOLO" having a romantic moment with her recent termed "controversial" boyfriend Medikal.

The two have risen a lot of speculations which started when they both started calling each other 'besties' in their captions on their posts on social media.

They have stayed on the news for a while after it was publicly announced that the two were actually a thing by the rapper himself.

Medikal's ex girlfriend, Sister Derby made accusations of the rapper cheating on her with the actress Makafui while they were dating but the rapper publicly denied.

The AMG rapper who publicly cleared all speculations of doubts of their relationship by confirming they are a couple has shared a photo on his Instagram profile which shows the two sharing a romantic glance at each other and social media has been "blowing" since.

"They don’t know the half of it” he captioned under his post.