COVID-19 pushed me; Fetty Wap pleads as he gets jailed 6 years for selling drugs

According to federal prosecutors, the American rapper is one of five people charged in the case. Fetty Wap is said to have personally dealt 25 kilograms of the drug in the Garden State.

The "Trap Queen" rapper, 31, entered a plea of guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine in August 2022.

Speaking at his sentencing in Long Island federal court, he told the judge that “I always aimed to lead, I ended up hurting the community, hurting the people who look up to me, hurting my family, hurting my children, hurting myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fetty Wap is on record to have broken his bail terms by making a gun threat to a rival over a FaceTime call last year. Due to this, Central Islip federal Judge Joanna Seybert rejected his attorneys' plea that he receive the lowest sentence.

“There is a message to be sent,” the Judge said and added that “without a doubt, you did a lot of dumb things when you got out, things that are arguably criminal.”

Prior to sentencing, Fetty Wap apologized to the court, and his friends and family members. “I only wanted to do right by my family and loved ones. In doing so, I never asked myself — is it all the way right?”

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Detailing what pushed him to sell drugs, New Post reported him to have said that "it was a desperate bid to stay afloat financially when the pandemic put him in the red".

Fetty Wap was arrested on Oct. 29, 2021, and had been free on $500,000 bond until he allegedly violated the conditions of his release during the Dec. 11, 2021, FaceTime call.

The 'Trap Queen' rapper and the others allegedly distributed over 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine from June 2019 through June 2020.