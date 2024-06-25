First glimpse of Davido and his billionaire queen Chioma at their #Chivido2024 wedding

After almost a decade of on-and-off dating which has produced a set of twins, the couple will change their status to legally married by the close of the day.

One of the highlights from the ceremony so far has been the emergence of Davido’s traditional groomsmen, and his bride Chioma as they give off their first glimpse into their traditional wears.

In a video posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut and spotted by Pulse.com.gh, the singer and his wife-to-be were spotted rocking matching wine agbada and Aso Oke outfits with a matching Gele and cap.

Chioma's Aso Oke was breaded to perfection with silver jewelry to pair and a wine and silver cute bag to pair.

Chioma's makeup was also beat to perfection to bring the whole look together.

A sneak peak of the venue has also been shared online, heightening the anticipation of the wedding.

The venue, transformed into a visual spectacle, is a fitting stage for what promises to be one of the most memorable weddings of the year.

The Harbor Point Centre has been adorned in an exquisite palette of white and gold, creating an ambiance of purity and royalty.

Inside, the venue opens up into a breathtaking hall, where the decor echoes the couple’s taste for elegance and luxury.

The ceiling, adorned with white drapes creates a soft, flowing canopy effect. The shimmering gold tassels and the crystal chandeliers hang majestically, casting a warm, ethereal glow over the space.

The seating arrangements are a sight to behold – each table covered in crisp white linen, with ornate gold-rimmed chargers, glassware and flowers.

Additional touches include personalized gold place cards, elegantly written with each guest’s name, and white and gold favour boxes placed at each sitting.