Chivido2024: Davido and his groomsmen colourfully show up for his wedding

Stepping into the spotlight on their special day, Davido graced the occasion in a regal 3-piece wine agbada, accompanied by his groomsmen, who were resplendent in yellow.

The video below of Davido with his groomsmen has since set the pace for what social media users would experience today from the highly anticipated wedding.

Earlier this month, Davido announced the wedding to his long-term partner and revealed that the value of his fiancée Chioma Rowland's engagement ring is equivalent to the price of two or three Rolls Royce.