#Chivido2024: Davido and his groomsmen colourfully show up for his wedding

Selorm Tali

Davido is adding light to social media today as he ties the knot with Chioma at a very colourful ceremony.

The lovers are holding their traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos today, Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Stepping into the spotlight on their special day, Davido graced the occasion in a regal 3-piece wine agbada, accompanied by his groomsmen, who were resplendent in yellow.

The video below of Davido with his groomsmen has since set the pace for what social media users would experience today from the highly anticipated wedding.

Earlier this month, Davido announced the wedding to his long-term partner and revealed that the value of his fiancée Chioma Rowland's engagement ring is equivalent to the price of two or three Rolls Royce.

The lowest price of a Rolls Royce is estimated at $20,000, and the cost of two will approximately amount to $40,000. Hence, Chioma's engagement ring is believed to be worth over GH600,000.

