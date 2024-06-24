Chivido2024: Celebrities invited to Davido and Chioma's star-studded wedding

Many questions such as the celebrities invited, location, date and many more have been asked about the highly anticipated wedding and here is what we know so far:
From all indications, Lagos is about to be at a standstill for the highly anticipated wedding of the multiple award-winning singer and performer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his long-term partner Chioma Rowland.
Davido officially confirmed that his wedding to his long-term partner Chioma will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. This would be a follow-up to their initial traditional wedding which took place in 2023.
Davido revealed that the value of his fiancée Chioma Rowland's engagement ring is equivalent to the price of two or three Rolls Royce.
Given that the lowest price of a Rolls Royce is estimated at $20,000, with the cost of two amounting to $40,000, Chioma's engagement ring is estimated to be worth over 30 million naira.
Following the confirmation of Davido's wedding as a strictly by-invitation ceremony, an exclusive list of celebrities who will be in attendance has been confirmed by the stars themselves with pictures and videos on social media.
So far a short list of footballers, influencers and other public figures has been confirmed and they include:
- Victor Osimhen
- Amaju Pinnick
- OGB Recent
- Verydarkman
- Tunde Ednut
- Israel DMW
It has been confirmed that the wedding will take place in Lagos with the specific venues not also confirmed ahead of the event.