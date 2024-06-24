Chivido2024: Celebrities invited to Davido and Chioma's star-studded wedding

Pulse Nigeria

Davido officially confirmed that his wedding to his long-term partner Chioma will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. This would be a follow-up to their initial traditional wedding which took place in 2023.

Davido revealed that the value of his fiancée Chioma Rowland's engagement ring is equivalent to the price of two or three Rolls Royce.

Given that the lowest price of a Rolls Royce is estimated at $20,000, with the cost of two amounting to $40,000, Chioma's engagement ring is estimated to be worth over 30 million naira.

Following the confirmation of Davido's wedding as a strictly by-invitation ceremony, an exclusive list of celebrities who will be in attendance has been confirmed by the stars themselves with pictures and videos on social media.

So far a short list of footballers, influencers and other public figures has been confirmed and they include:

Victor Osimhen

Amaju Pinnick

OGB Recent

Verydarkman

Tunde Ednut

Israel DMW

Israel DMW Pulse Ghana

