According to the comic actor, he believes the Togolese footballer unfollowed him because he disrespected him by not taking his advice to stop talking on social media about his private life.

“Bro I can never beg u enough or say anything to defend myself .. I was wrong I should have stopped posting when u asked me to .. but I still went ahead to do it .. what I was feeling in me .. with my girls ( my #EllandBella ) not being around me. Only Jehovah can explain .. am sorry @bolarayofficial and @faddick if I disappointed u” he wrote on social media.

He continued that “was really going through a lot .. that I couldn’t explain for u my ppl to understand .. in all .. I accept my mistake and wanna give my life a second chance .. but just noticed my hommie @e_adebayor just unfollowed me .. pls one day let @e_adebayor .. like he said some time ago .. bro one day the world will understand our story .. will always be ur number 1 one fan”

Funny Face's second marriage breaks down

In the usual Funny Face style, he continued to share more posts about Adebayor unfollowing him. In one of the videos, he said Ghanaians were always talking about his relationship with the footballer and what they wanted has now happened. Watch the video below.