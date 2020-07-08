This was out of reports that her 2-year-old marriage to Akwesi Boateng, could be ending too soon over claims that he cheated on her with another actress. A case where a source says all attempts to save the situation is not working.

“Bibi and Akwasi have known each other for years and were madly in love but not since the cheating took place. There is tension between them at the moment and family members have tried their best to resolve the situation but it looks like nothing is working out,” a close to the couple anonymously leaked the information to news outlets.

The source added that “as we speak now things are not okay between them and they are planning to divorce. I am very close to them and I know they can never come back together again,” the source stated.

Bibi Bright and Akwasi Boateng at their daughter's christening

Amidst this report, the actress has taken to social media to share a photo of herself and added a cryptic message. She wrote “MONDAY....Ready to make some major changes in my life,” a caption that has left observers wondering if the major change could be about her marital status. See her post below.