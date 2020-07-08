According to the TV3 presenter, her kind of job as a media personality scares her to get pregnant. “I keep telling people me I am afraid, the nine months thing and the kind of job I do,” she said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Detailing why carrying a child is scary for her at this moment, MzGee says she doesn’t know how she is going to combine parenting and still be out and about chasing celebrities for interviews at odd times whilst her child is at home.

READ ALSO: Actress Bibi Bright allegedlt catches husband cheating with another actress; prepares divorce

Speaking to Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Safo, she said “ I don’t want to give birth to children and say leave my child at night and say I am chasing after an artiste to get an interview. I don’t want to leave my life that way”. The bubbly presenter, however, stated that she’d be comfortable to give birth after her career sits at its climax.

MzGee and Wendy Shay

MzGee, born Gloria Akpe Acquah, is married to one Raymond Acquah, a senior journalist who was also with Multi Media as a documentarian. The two tied the knot in 2017 and according to MzGee, she keeps informing him about her fear and she believes he has bought into it.