Funny Face remanded in police custody as he appears in court over accident

According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.

Funny Face was arrested after the accident and has been in police custody. In a new report, he appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court today and has been remanded.

In a video shared by Asaase Radio, the actor could be seen walking out of the court with a police escort. The actor is yet to break his silence on the accident.

However, a close relative to the victims has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident but they sustained life-threatening injuries.