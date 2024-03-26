The Ghanaian actor was involved in an accident around 8 PM Sunday, 24th March 2023, after he reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians whilst driving his Hyundai Atos car.
Funny Face remanded in police custody as he appears in court over accident
Funny Face's stay behind bars will continue for the next two weeks.
According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.
Funny Face was arrested after the accident and has been in police custody. In a new report, he appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court today and has been remanded.
In a video shared by Asaase Radio, the actor could be seen walking out of the court with a police escort. The actor is yet to break his silence on the accident.
However, a close relative to the victims has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident but they sustained life-threatening injuries.
Ebenezer, the son of Theresa, the 50-year-old mother whom Funny Face knocked down, provided an account of the aftermath in an interview with pulse.com.gh.
