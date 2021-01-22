The Joy FM presenter was speaking on Hitz FM where he praised the President for nominating Awal Mohammed to be the minister for the sector. "I think one of the most blessed presidents we've ever had in the history of this country is Nana Addo," he said.

The seasoned P.R and communications luminary explained the President is spoilt with choice, therefore, "to choose Hon Awal Mohammed, I think he made a very solid choice. I don't know how difficult it was deciding to choose him but if you listened to Showbiz A to Z last Saturday, his name came up strongly and the arguments made in his favour were solid".

Nana Addo nominates Mohammed Awal to head Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry

Hailing the former Graphic CEO and former Minister for Business Development as the best choice for the ministry, George added that "A sector of that nature you need someone with marketing or business development acumen and when you look through the list, Hon Awal Mohammed stood tall".

Speaking about who should deputize the nominated Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister, the Joy FM presenter suggested his boss at Multimedia, Mark Okraku Mantey who is the President of the Creative Arts Council, should be appointed for the job because he will deliver.

Mark Okraku Mantey,

"When you look at Mark's track record, which very nicely put out by Prince Tsegah, we all know what Mark has done. He was pretty instrumental even in getting the Creative Arts some COVID support funding during the time and all their training exercises the Creative Arts council has championed," he said.

During the conversation monitored by pulse.com.gh, George Quaye emphasized that "the man was given an office without any laws to back him and if even without laws without any kind of backing power he's been able to achieve these, it goes without saying that if there's going to be a deputy in this kind of sector he fits perfectly".