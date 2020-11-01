The traditional marriage between Baby Blanche and her husband identified as Stephen Agyapong came off on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the presence of some friends and families, and following their traditional wedding, the couples are expected to hold a white wedding on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at La Fontaine Bleu 7514 S. Ritchie Highway Glen Bumie MD 21061 in Maryland State.

Baby Blanche was discovered by Socrates Safo of Movie Africa Productions and has appeared in several movies helmed by the producer/director, including Hot Fork, Adults Only, What S*x Can Do, among others.