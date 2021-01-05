The Ghanaian broadcaster is reported to have that there are gays in Ghana just like any part of the world. “There are people in Ghana who are gays. It is because of the law in Ghana that they hide. I think it is stupid that anybody living their truth must hide", he said.

According to him, though the laws and systems in Ghana frown on their choices, there is no need people to hide sexual orientation from the public. “Everywhere I had worked, there were people who were gay," Mr Kwesi Kyei Darkwa added.

In a report by mynewsgh.com, he continued that "it didn’t bother me. It is a subject that baffles only those who want to be baffled because people are living with people who are gays and lesbians but do not know".

The fashion icon who has once worked with GBC, Citi FM and with other media outfits in Ghana and abroad emphasized that "people are condemning others for sins that they do not commit but they are committing worse sins than the ones they condemned".

KKD with his daughter and son Darkwah Kyei-Darkwah

Asked if he thinks homosexuality should be legalized in Ghana, he replied "I do not know (whether homosexual should be legalized). I haven’t given it any thought. I need to think about it. I don’t know enough about it. I have read about it just because my son came out to say he is a gay".

Speaking on whether his son’s upbringing in the United Kingdom influenced his sexual orientation, he stated that countries play no role in such influence because there are people in Ghana who are also gay.