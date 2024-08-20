Ghanaians misunderstood Mahama; he’s the best for the country – Bukom Banku

He suggested that Ghanaians made a mistake by voting out “the best president” Mahama in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

“Akufo-Addo has shown he cannot manage the country,” Bukom Banku said. “He’s taken all our money. There’s no money in Ghana. Ghana is an empty can now. No food, no water, no work. The youth are suffering.”

According to the boxing champion, regretful and repentant Ghanaians want John Mahama back in charge.

“Ghana has experienced Mahama’s governance before. He’s not new to us. He’s ruled before. However, Ghanaians did not understand Mahama and so voted him out. Now, Ghanaians want Mahama. Mahama is the best president the country has had,” he said.

“Nana will go and Mahama will come, and we’ll see what he can [also] do,” he predicted.

The singer and comedian declared his preference for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer – his friend – Mahama. He suggested that when Mahama returns to the Golden Jubilee House, he will bring relief from the current economic hardships.

“I’m fighting for my party to come to power so I’ll be free. I’m campaigning for Mahama to win the 2024 election. He’s been my friend since his vice presidency. I’ve known him for 14 years now,” Banku said.

He added that he supports Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy, noting it will create jobs for Ghanaians.