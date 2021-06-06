I'll become Mahama's running mate to win elections 2024 - Bukom Banku

He made this known on Accra-based Asempa FM stating that Mahama had Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, therefore, it is his time to partner with Mahama to win the 2024 polls.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was not the best choice for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, he stated.

Bukom Banku said Ghanaians should not underestimate him because he's not educated but can govern the country.

He said "Former President JA Kufuor was my friend before John Mahama. Mahama got to know me when he was vice president. John was my father even before he became president. He will become President again and choose as his vice president.