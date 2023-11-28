Here are the industries to benefit from Mahama's 24-hour economy

Industry players, politicians, and other interest groups have expressed optimism and varied opinions on the proposal and are interested in the fine details.

A 24-hour economy ensures that products and services are available around the clock for consumers; the effective running of such an economy hinges on the availability of human resources and capital for its growth and expansion.

During the Building Ghana Tour, Mahama said the 24-hour economy is one of the key pillars of his campaign platform for the 2024 presidential election.

He argued that such a policy would help boost economic growth and create jobs.

Mahama pledged to equip the youth of Ghana with the knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future.

He indicated that the NDC government in 2025 will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.

He said an NDC government will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by the NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment.

Some political watchers said the 24-hour economy idea is what is needed to grow the economy and the game changer.

Below are details of Mahama's 24-hour economy.

1. 24-hour agro-processing

2. 24-hour pharmaceutical industry

3. 24-hour manufacturing industry

4. 24-hour construction

5. 24-hour extractive industry (mining and quarrying)

6. 24-hour sanitation and waste management

7. 24-hour leisure and hospitality industry

8. 24-hour digital start-ups and business process outsourcing (BPO)

9. 24-hour financial services

10. 24-hour retail centers

11. 24-hour transportation services

12. Also, selected public institutions with large customer traffic, such as ports and harbours, customs, passport offices, and DVLA, among others, will be part of the 24-hour economy.

13. The 24-hour economy will also be implemented within the context of other national development initiatives, such as education and training, health services, agriculture, the provision of affordable housing for workers, efficient public transport, and efficient justice delivery, among others.

It is all part of an ambitious drive by the NDC/Mahama administration to take Ghana to the next level in the global economy.

