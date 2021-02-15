Hon. Francisca who is the MP for Kwabere East constituency is said to have tied the knot at a private ceremony that saw her marrying her long time boyfriend, Kwadwo Adade Amponsah, over the weekend.

The ceremony fell on the 28th birthday of the MP who is also the daughter of Ghanaian Millionaire, Dr Kwaku Oteng, manufacturer of some popular alcoholic beverages in Ghana and owner of Angel TV/FM with its sister stations across the country.

According to reports, the marriage ceremony is said to have taken place at the Golden Bean Hotel in Ahodwo, Kumasi. See some photos from the ceremony below.

Ghana's youngest MP Francisca Oteng Mensah marries on 28th birthday

