ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Go and Beg Mahama' – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians amid ongoing protests

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has urged Ghanaians to apologise to former president and current NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, following the ongoing protests against the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

Shatta Wale and Mahama
Shatta Wale and Mahama

In a viral social media video, Shatta Wale criticised Ghanaians for complaining about the hardships under the current administration, suggesting that Mahama was unfairly treated during his tenure.

Recommended articles

He remarked: "You knew who Mahama was, but you did not give him a chance to do whatever. You said you wanted Akufo-Addo, and we all accepted. You are now complaining because you are going through some things. Go and beg Mahama. All of you have to go and beg Mahama. I benefitted from a lot of things when he was in power."

Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt'
Ghanaian Dancehall star Shatta Wale drops new project 'Konekt' Pulse Nigeria

Shatta Wale also emphasised the respectful relationship that John Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim, had with Ghanaian musicians, contrasting this with the current government.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dancehall artiste added that the youth are being manipulated by individuals with selfish interests to participate in online campaigns against certain politicians.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reacted after Cristiano Ronaldo's son gave massive endorsement to his music in a video.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr recently visited Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian barber Kelvin Akomea Boafo, popularly known as Legacy the Barber, at his barbershop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young Al Nassr Academy player vibed to Shatta Wale's 2024 hit single 'Killa Ji Mi' and gave a shoutout to the SM boss while getting his hair trimmed.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios

Kelvyn Boy reveals Stonebwoy is refusing to make peace with him despite efforts

TIKTOK

TikTok to shut down music streaming platform globally in November

Nadia Buari

'Black destroying the future of blacks'–Nadia Buari joins calls for action against galamsey

Habiba Sinare

'No time, no intimacy!' -Habiba Sinare reveals struggles of marrying footballer