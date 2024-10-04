'Go and Beg Mahama' – Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians amid ongoing protests

He remarked: "You knew who Mahama was, but you did not give him a chance to do whatever. You said you wanted Akufo-Addo, and we all accepted. You are now complaining because you are going through some things. Go and beg Mahama. All of you have to go and beg Mahama. I benefitted from a lot of things when he was in power."

Shatta Wale also emphasised the respectful relationship that John Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim, had with Ghanaian musicians, contrasting this with the current government.

The dancehall artiste added that the youth are being manipulated by individuals with selfish interests to participate in online campaigns against certain politicians.

