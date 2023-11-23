Gospel events should be free, access to God should not be priced - Rev Abraham Lamptey

Regardless of the stature of the featured artist, whether a prominent figure in Gospel music or not, Rev. Lamptey maintains that attendees should not have to pay for admission.

While acknowledging that others may opt for charging fees, he strongly believes that events focused on connecting with God and acknowledging His blessings should offer free entry.

He stated, "The identity of the artist doesn't matter. If the event's purpose is to establish a connection with God for the remarkable things He has done, then admission should be free. Putting a price tag on God is not appropriate, and asking patrons to pay would be wrong. I've been organizing Art of Worship for 16 years, and it has always been free."

