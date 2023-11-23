During a conversation with Graphic Showbiz at the launch of his annual event, Art of Worship, he asserted that such gatherings should not be profit-driven, emphasizing the immeasurable value of God beyond monetary considerations.
Gospel events should be free, access to God should not be priced - Rev Abraham Lamptey
Rev. Abraham Lamptey, the General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International, contends that it is not suitable for attendees to be charged for worship events.
Recommended articles
Regardless of the stature of the featured artist, whether a prominent figure in Gospel music or not, Rev. Lamptey maintains that attendees should not have to pay for admission.
While acknowledging that others may opt for charging fees, he strongly believes that events focused on connecting with God and acknowledging His blessings should offer free entry.
He stated, "The identity of the artist doesn't matter. If the event's purpose is to establish a connection with God for the remarkable things He has done, then admission should be free. Putting a price tag on God is not appropriate, and asking patrons to pay would be wrong. I've been organizing Art of Worship for 16 years, and it has always been free."
Rev. Lamptey's comments are likely to trigger a debate, particularly at a time when gospel music practitioners are voicing concerns about the lack of sponsorship for their events.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh