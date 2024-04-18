Recounting the incident in a new interview, Erico explained that he had inadvertently left his car keys in the pastor's office. Upon returning to retrieve them, he was taken aback by what he witnessed.
Gospel singer recounts how he busted his pastor sleeping with church secretary
Gospel artist Erico recently shared a disturbing encounter he had several years ago when he stumbled upon a clergyman engaging in a sexual relationship with his secretary.
Recommended articles
While speaking on Emelia Brobbey's show, he said instead of preparing for a sermon during an ongoing church service, the senior pastor was involved in an intimate encounter with the church secretary.
"I had a shocking experience in church once, I was in the pastor's office and left afterward. However, realizing I had forgotten my keys, I went back. This happened at a church in Nungua. When I entered the office, I was completely stunned,"he said.
Erico recalled witnessing the pastor and the secretary in a compromising position, prompting him to exclaim, "Jesus!" He then informed the pastor that he had returned for his keys. Shockingly, the pastor attempted to silence Erico by offering him money to keep quiet about the incident, which Erico reluctantly accepted.
Reflecting on the ordeal, Erico expressed disbelief that a pastor could engage in such behavior. Despite accepting the bribe, he couldn't shake off the bewilderment of witnessing such a scene in a sacred place.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh