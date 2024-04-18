Gospel singer recounts how he busted his pastor sleeping with church secretary

While speaking on Emelia Brobbey's show, he said instead of preparing for a sermon during an ongoing church service, the senior pastor was involved in an intimate encounter with the church secretary.

"I had a shocking experience in church once, I was in the pastor's office and left afterward. However, realizing I had forgotten my keys, I went back. This happened at a church in Nungua. When I entered the office, I was completely stunned,"he said.

Erico recalled witnessing the pastor and the secretary in a compromising position, prompting him to exclaim, "Jesus!" He then informed the pastor that he had returned for his keys. Shockingly, the pastor attempted to silence Erico by offering him money to keep quiet about the incident, which Erico reluctantly accepted.

