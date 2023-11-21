Using a condom is like having an abortion - Great Ampong claims

During their conversation on No.1 105.3 FM's Gospel Showbiz, Ampong admitted, "I'd hesitate," and humorously added, "It's not criminal, and I won't be imprisoned, but I would think twice about it."

Reflecting on the topic, Ampong acknowledged that condoms are used for protection but added with contemplation, "But at the same time the thing is quite strange because if you wear a condom, it's like having an abortion, right? Because it's like you're preventing yourself from becoming pregnant."

Great-Ampong

Despite the Gospel music industry facing challenges in securing sponsorships, artists within the genre often decline partnerships with alcohol and condom brands due to the perception that these products may encourage promiscuity and immorality.