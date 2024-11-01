ADVERTISEMENT
'Help me!' - Bobrisky cries out after getting yanked off a London-bound plane

Dorcas Agambila

Nigerian transgender personality, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has been detained again in Lagos by agents of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while on a plane bound for London.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky [EFCC]
Bobrisky
Recommended articles

At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Bobrisky was removed from a KLM flight headed to Amsterdam and subsequently arrested by immigration officials on Thursday evening as he attempted to leave Nigeria for London, UK.

Nigeria's controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky. [Gistreel]
To inform his followers about the incident, Bobrisky took to his social media page, writing that he had been hurt in a clash with immigration officials. “The EFCC maltreated and manhandled me while arresting me,” he claimed, sharing photos of bruises he reportedly sustained during the incident.

The reason for his arrest is not yet known.

However, videos and reports suggest that Bobrisky was indeed removed from an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight and detained by immigration officers later that same evening.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky [EFCC]
Reports detail multiple clashes with authorities, including the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Bobrisky has reportedly been arrested at the Seme border during a recent attempt to flee the country.

According to a new video shared and posted on the Instagram page of social media activist, Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, the crossdresser has been arrested at the Seme border while on the verge of departing the shores of Nigeria.

VeryDarkMan noted that the Nigerian Immigration Officers have arrested Bobrisky who is now in their custody. He also dared the crossdresser to respond and refute the claims.

"Bobrisky has been Arrested this morning at the seme border while trying to enter BENIN REPUBLIC to escape the current investigation by the house of reps. He is allegedly being held be the Nigeria immigration…MAKE WE WAIT FOR BOB TO DEBUNK. Cho Cho Cho," VeryDarkMan published as caption

