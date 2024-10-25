ADVERTISEMENT
Bobrisky hospitalised after complaining of ‘breast’ pain while in police custody

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Okuneye Idris, widely known as Bobrisky, has reportedly been hospitalised after experiencing “breast” pain while held in police custody at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos.

Bobrisky flaunts his recently ‘acquired curves’
Bobrisky flaunts his recently ‘acquired curves’

Bobrisky was initially detained earlier this week while allegedly attempting to travel out of Nigeria to the Benin Republic.

Following a night in detention, he was urgently transferred to Falomo Police Hospital for medical attention.

Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky [EFCC]
Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

A source at the FCID, as cited by EONS TV, disclosed that Bobrisky was taken to the hospital by ambulance around 2:00 p.m. “Bobrisky complained of ‘breast’ pain and was rushed to Falomo Police Hospital. The ambulance, with the plate number LND 339L, transported Bobrisky, who was dressed in a black gown and had his face covered with a shawl,” explained the source.

The discomfort reportedly began shortly after the Commissioner of Police visited the command to supervise Bobrisky’s transfer.

Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard]
Nigerian transwoman bobrisky [Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

This latest development has drawn considerable public attention, further intensifying the media focus on Bobrisky’s ongoing legal challenges.

A Nigerian investigative panel has dismissed allegations that transgender socialite Bobrisky, born Idris Okuneye, lived outside prison while serving a six-month sentence for abusing the national currency.

The panel, however, confirmed that Bobrisky received special privileges during her time in a male prison, including frequent visits from family and friends, a furnished single cell with a humidifier, access to a television, a fridge, and even a phone.

Bobrisky at Beast of Two Worlds premiere [x]
Bobrisky at Beast of Two Worlds premiere [x] Pulse Nigeria

Bobrisky was jailed for "naira abuse" after throwing banknotes at a film premiere in April, a practice commonly known as "spraying," which is illegal under the Central Bank of Nigeria Act.

