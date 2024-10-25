Bobrisky hospitalised after complaining of ‘breast’ pain while in police custody

Following a night in detention, he was urgently transferred to Falomo Police Hospital for medical attention.

A source at the FCID, as cited by EONS TV, disclosed that Bobrisky was taken to the hospital by ambulance around 2:00 p.m. “Bobrisky complained of ‘breast’ pain and was rushed to Falomo Police Hospital. The ambulance, with the plate number LND 339L, transported Bobrisky, who was dressed in a black gown and had his face covered with a shawl,” explained the source.

The discomfort reportedly began shortly after the Commissioner of Police visited the command to supervise Bobrisky’s transfer.

This latest development has drawn considerable public attention, further intensifying the media focus on Bobrisky’s ongoing legal challenges.

A Nigerian investigative panel has dismissed allegations that transgender socialite Bobrisky, born Idris Okuneye, lived outside prison while serving a six-month sentence for abusing the national currency.

The panel, however, confirmed that Bobrisky received special privileges during her time in a male prison, including frequent visits from family and friends, a furnished single cell with a humidifier, access to a television, a fridge, and even a phone.

